DUNDEE–Margaret "Peggy" A. Wilcox, age 70, of Dundee, N.Y., died unexpectedly on Sunday (June 9) at home.
Honoring her wishes, there are no prior calling hours.
Her request is to have her service jointly when she and her husband are reunited.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Peggy was born August 31, 1948 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Martin and Arlene (Miller) Gassner. She was a retired elementary teachers aide for the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District and a former volunteer at Once Again Shop in Penn Yan, N.Y.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, David G. Wilcox at home; two daughters Kimberly J. (Daniel) Adamson and Heather D. (Cory) Trapiss both of Macedon, N.Y.; son, Timothy D. (Nancy) Wilcox of Farmington, N.Y.; seven grandchildren who are her pride and joys Matthew and Morgan Adamson, Collin and Brendon Trapiss, Joseph, Jordyn and John Wilcox; sister, Patricia (Jean Luc) Donadieu of Pennsylvania; nephew, Noah Donadieu; and her dog, Gizmo.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 16 to June 18, 2019