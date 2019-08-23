Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Waterloo, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dafeldecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret B. Dafeldecker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret B. Dafeldecker Obituary
WATERLOO - Margaret B. Dafeldecker, 91, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo, N.Y.

Friends and family may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday (Aug. 26) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 27) at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Waterloo, N.Y., where the Rev. Michael Merritt, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to , 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.

Margaret was born Sept. 4, 1927, in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of John E. and MaryEllen LaRocque Leroux. She attended Massena Central School. Margaret was employed for 13 years at Walmart in Seneca Falls, N.Y. She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

She is survived by sons Bruce (Phyllis) MacDougall of E.Windsor, N.J., John (Donna) MacDougall of Newark, N.Y., and Scott (Tonia) MacDougall of Mobile, Ala.; daughters Donna Ziccardi, Carol (Rodney) Wright, Cathy (Kevin) Doyle, Donna (Larry) Arno, and Tammy (Timothy) Aunkst all of Waterloo, N.Y.; sister, Loretta Gerow of Brasher Falls, NY.; daughter-in-law, Donna May MacDougall of Waterloo, N.Y.; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Robert Dafeldecker; son, Wayne MacDougall; six brothers; and four sisters.

Condolences and remembrances for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneral home.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now