WATERLOO - Margaret B. Dafeldecker, 91, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo, N.Y.
Friends and family may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday (Aug. 26) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 27) at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Waterloo, N.Y., where the Rev. Michael Merritt, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to , 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.
Margaret was born Sept. 4, 1927, in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of John E. and MaryEllen LaRocque Leroux. She attended Massena Central School. Margaret was employed for 13 years at Walmart in Seneca Falls, N.Y. She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
She is survived by sons Bruce (Phyllis) MacDougall of E.Windsor, N.J., John (Donna) MacDougall of Newark, N.Y., and Scott (Tonia) MacDougall of Mobile, Ala.; daughters Donna Ziccardi, Carol (Rodney) Wright, Cathy (Kevin) Doyle, Donna (Larry) Arno, and Tammy (Timothy) Aunkst all of Waterloo, N.Y.; sister, Loretta Gerow of Brasher Falls, NY.; daughter-in-law, Donna May MacDougall of Waterloo, N.Y.; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Robert Dafeldecker; son, Wayne MacDougall; six brothers; and four sisters.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019