Margaret "Peggy" DeWaters
1929 - 2020
PENN YAN - Margaret Ann Stack DeWaters died Thursday (April 30, 2020) at home with her loving family by her side.

The family will have a celebration of Peggy's life at a later date.

Please make any donations in Peggy's name to: UR Medicine Hospice Care of Ontario/Yates County or St. Jude's Hospital.

Peggy was born September 4, 1929 to James J. Stack and Aldalha Marie Amann in Rochester, N.Y. She grew up in St. Boniface Parish and graduated from Our Lady of Mercy High School in 1946. Peggy married Carlton DeWaters November 20, 1948. She worked at City Hall, Rochester Telephone Co., Barrington Cellars and Penn Yan Main St. Bakery. Peggy was also an election inspector for the Town of Barrington and a member of Association of Catholic Daughters. Peggy enjoyed planting flowers and taking photos at every occasion where she earned her nickname ''Peggy Photo".

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Carl; children Nancy McGrath (Tom), Diane Wardwell (Bill, predeceased), Tom (Beth), Mimi Finn (Pat), Kim Hayes (Keith); two sisters Donna Murphy (Tom), Carol Carlin (Bruce, predeceased); and many nieces and nephews. Peggy is a proud grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 32.

Peggy was predeceased by her son, Billy (Caroline); and daughter, Susie.

Many thanks to Karen and Pam of UR medicine, Ontario/Yates Hospice Care.

To share a memory or express condolences online please visit www.fullerfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
