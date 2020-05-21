CORTLAND - Margaret "Betsy" F. Schühle, 92, died on May 7, 2020 at home.



After cremation, her ashes will be scattered and a memorial service will be held later.



Memorial Contributions can be made to the Cortland YWCA.



She was born on May 6, 1928, the daughter of Harold and Elizabeth Lyeth Franks and raised in Rockville Centre, N.Y., and Delmar, N.Y. She graduated from Bethlehem Center High School and received her bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Albany in 1949, where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority.



While in college, she met Jacob H. Schühle of Highland, N.Y., whom she married September 11, 1948 in Delmar, N.Y.



She taught at Alfred-Almond Central School from 1950 to 1954, when the family moved to Cortland, where she directed the children's choir at the First United Methodist Church and scheduled Candy Stripers at Cortland Memorial Hospital. She earned a master's degree in English from SUC-Cortland in 1968.



After the couple's three children were in school, she taught freshman composition at State University College and substituted in the English Department at Cortland High School. She later served as a Democratic Inspector for the Board of Elections, and performed in the Cortland Repertory Theatre summer productions.



She was a member of the Cortland YWCA, Ladies Literary Club, and the Presbyterian Church handbell choir. She and her husband were members of the First United Methodist Church in Cortland and then Homer Congregational Church, and sang in both choirs.



In retirement, she and her husband traveled widely in this country and in Europe.



She is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law Fred and Anne Schühle of Geneva, John Schühle and Mardis Kelsen of McGraw; and a daughter, Lisa North of Marstons Mills, Mass.; six grandchildren Jennifer (Scott) Snyder of Fairfax, Va., Emily (Tom) Hanagan of Canandaigua, Tj (Shannon) Schühle of Albany, Jennifer (Andy) Baker of Hollywood, Md., Aaron (Betsey) Schühle of Altamont, and Suzanne North (fiance Steve Johnas) of Wilbraham, Mass.; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; as well as a niece, Kathy (Nick) Napoli; and a nephew, Peter G. Franks.



She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Graham P. Franks; and a grandson.

