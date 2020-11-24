1/1
Margaret L. Green
WATERLOO – Margaret L. Green, 83, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away peacefully Friday (November 20, 2020) at Huntington Living Center, with her loving family by her side.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. today, Tuesday (November 24) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.

Those attending calling hours MUST wear face masks. Masks MUST be worn in the funeral home. All MUST enter the funeral home through the parking lot doors and exit through the Main St. doors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY, 14620.

Margaret was born July 20, 1937, in Waterloo, N.Y., the daughter of Eugene and Harriet Grover Bates. She was a graduate of Waterloo High School. Margaret was employed at Greenwood Foods for several years. She then delivered newspaper for the Democrat and Chronicle, plus the Finger Lakes Times. Later she retired from P & C Foods.

She is survived by her children Daniel (Valerie) Green of Waterloo, N.Y., Victoria Green of Leicester, N.C., Patricia (Robert) Smith of Waterloo, N.Y., Pamela Patterson of Mooresboro, N.C., and Catherine McKoy of Geneva, N.Y.; 13 grandchildren; 29 great–grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Clarence A. Green; two grandchildren; and seven siblings

Condolences and remembrances for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020.
