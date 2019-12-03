|
|
MACEDON – Margaret M. Rising Fontaine, 91, formerly of Macedon, passed away Saturday (November 30) at Wayne County Nursing Home.
Calling hours will take place from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Friday (December 06) at the North Rose United Methodist Church, 5050 N. Main St., North Rose, with a service at 1 p.m.
Burial will be in Rose Cemetery at an undetermined date.
For those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to North Rose United Methodist Church, PO Box 369, North Rose N.Y., or Rose Fire Department, P.O. Box 73, Rose, NY 14542. www.catoredcreek.com
Born in Rose, the daughter of the late Edward Anthony and Lois Edwards Anthony. Prior to retirement she was employed as a District Superintendent Secretary at North Rose-Wolcott School and Sun Bank of Sanford, Fla. She was very active in her church, played hand bells, and sang in the choir.
Survived by her sons Gary Rising, Terry "Doc" (Patricia) Rising; daughter-in-law, Peggy Rising; brother, Robert Anthony; sister, Linda (Charles) Tompkins; grandchildren Kerry Jones, Mandy (Rich) Hulett, Jill (Paul) Burress, Heather (Andres) Gimenez, Erica Gonzalez, Brianna (Scott) Sitler, Joseph Rising, and Donald Rising; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Margaret is predeceased by her first husband, Donald Rising; second husband, Frederick Fontaine; son, Daniel Rising; brothers Howard, Alan, Lee, Gilbert; and sister, Marlene Ellis.
We would like to thank the nurses and aides at the Wayne County Nursing Home, Canal Side Section, for the excellent care that she received.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019