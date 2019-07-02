CLIFTON SPRINGS/LAS VEGAS–Margaret M. Husk, a longtime Clifton Springs native, passed away peacefully in Las Vegas on June 28, 2019, at the age of 92.



Margaret's family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday (July 29) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs.



A celebration of Margaret's life will immediately follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Riverview Cemetery.



A loving mother, devoted wife, loyal friend, and a dedicated worker. Margaret was involved in many family businesses and proudly served the Village of Clifton Springs as Village Clerk and Treasurer for ten years.



Margaret is survived by her three sons Kenneth (Tonya) of Las Vegas, Gary (Diane) of Clifton Springs, and David (Melissa) of Palmyra; Seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; many nieces; and nephews.



She is predeceased by her husband, Lionel "Scoop" Husk; and daughter, Judith.