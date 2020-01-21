|
NEWARK – Margaret M. Soverhill, 96, passed away on Friday (January 17, 2020) at Wayne County Nursing Home.
Per Margaret's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Please join the family at 11 a.m. on Thursday (January 23) for Margaret's graveside service in Newark Cemetery.
In memory of Margaret, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Wayne County Nursing Home, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 or the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489
Margaret was born the daughter of the late Leo and Louise (DeBaere) Soliman on Wednesday (August 15, 1923) in the cobblestone house on West Pearl Street in Newark, N.Y. She married Robert Soverhill of Newark on Christmas day in 1940. During World War II, they spent time in Walla Walla, Washington, where Robert was stationed with the Air Force. Margaret returned to Newark when Robert deployed overseas. When Margaret returned to Newark, she worked for Endicott and Johnson shoe stores for 40 years in both Newark and Canandaigua. Margaret loved to dance to big band music, and especially liked the Glenn Miller Band. Robert and Margaret had a camp on Seneca River and enjoyed many years boating together on Lake Ontario. After Robert passed away, Margaret remained active driving until she was 92. She had no children but helped bring up her nephews and nieces. An animal lover, she enjoyed her dogs and cats, often she could be seen walking her dog around the block.
Margaret will be remembered by several nephews and nieces.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Robert; three sisters Leona, Pauline and Dorothy; two brothers Carl and Vincent.
The family wishes to thank the Wayne County Nursing Home staff for their kind and compassionate care.
Arrangements entrusted to Norman L Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020