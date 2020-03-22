|
Margaret Massa Davoli was born to the late Dominick and Filomena (Mangine) Massa of Geneva, N.Y. on October 26, 1923. After an amazingly long life, Margaret passed away March 18, 2020, at the age of 96 years old. Margaret was the foundation of her family, who was loved by so many people throughout her lifetime.
In honoring the recommendation for social distancing, the Mass of Christian Burial and entombment will be private.
Margaret was married for 55 years to the love of her life, Dominick John Davoli. Together, they had four children, thirteen grandchildren, and countless great-grandchildren. Margaret cherished family above all things and loved her family endlessly. She worked for many years at Geneva General Hospital and after retiring, spent time working at Iannapolo's Bakery. Always helping others, Margaret devoted many hours volunteering at the Center of Concern in Geneva, as well as the American Cancer Society. She also enjoyed spending time at the Italian Club of Geneva and attending services at St. Francis St. Stephen's Church.
Margaret is survived by her children Maria Cohrs, David Davoli, JeanAnn (Thomas) Kuryla and Susan (Frederick) Shehadi; as well as her special family member, John Welch; 13 grandchildren Jerome Cohrs, Tania Cohrs, Timothy (Tiffany) Cohrs, Michael (Nicole Acquilano) Cohrs, Michael, Charles, Devon, Arli and Adam Davoli, Erin (Henry) Lamborn, Suzanne (Michael) Klein, Fred and Sarah Shehadi; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews all of whom loved and adored her.
Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dominick Davoli; son-in-law, Jerome Cohrs; sisters Sarah (Rocco) Morabito, Elizabeth (Paul) Legott, Rosie (Kenneth) Daghita, Mary (John) Augustine, Nancy (Raymond) Liberio and Acquilina (Eugene) Vena Peters; brothers Nicholas (Amelia), Carmen (Phyllis), Joseph (Eleanor) and Francis (Anna) Massa.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020