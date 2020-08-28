GENEVA- Margaret R. Curle, 82, passed away on Tuesday (August 25, 2020) at her home.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 29) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral service will follow calling hours at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate.
Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lollypop Farm 99 Victor Road Fairport, N.Y. 14450.
Margaret was born on August 3, 1938 in Geneva the daughter of the late Hugh and Margaret Iddings. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved spending time with her family. Margaret was an avid lover of animals and taking care of them.
She is survived by her children Katherine (Mike) Peterman of Ala., Sharon Curle of Neb., Richard Curle of Phelps, Karen Curle of N.C.; grandchildren Brandi Smith, Cierra Ubiles, Brianna Curle, Clyde Peterman, Makenzie Curle, Mike Peterman, Brock Curle, Carson Curle; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Kayden, Zoey, Gianna; daughter-in-law, Colleen Curle of Geneva; several nieces and nephews.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents Hugh and Margaret; husband, Robert Curle; brothers Richard Iddings and Harold Iddings; sisters, Betty Ramsey and Pat Carroll.
