1/1
Margaret R. Curle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA- Margaret R. Curle, 82, passed away on Tuesday (August 25, 2020) at her home.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 29) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral service will follow calling hours at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate.

Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lollypop Farm 99 Victor Road Fairport, N.Y. 14450.

Margaret was born on August 3, 1938 in Geneva the daughter of the late Hugh and Margaret Iddings. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved spending time with her family. Margaret was an avid lover of animals and taking care of them.

She is survived by her children Katherine (Mike) Peterman of Ala., Sharon Curle of Neb., Richard Curle of Phelps, Karen Curle of N.C.; grandchildren Brandi Smith, Cierra Ubiles, Brianna Curle, Clyde Peterman, Makenzie Curle, Mike Peterman, Brock Curle, Carson Curle; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Kayden, Zoey, Gianna; daughter-in-law, Colleen Curle of Geneva; several nieces and nephews.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents Hugh and Margaret; husband, Robert Curle; brothers Richard Iddings and Harold Iddings; sisters, Betty Ramsey and Pat Carroll.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit, www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 28 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
McGuigan Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
McGuigan Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGuigan Funeral Home, Inc.
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-1313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGuigan Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved