|
|
SENECA FALLS – Margaret Rose Capozzi, 93, of Pleasant St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Thursday (March 19, 2020) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.
There will be no calling hours according to Margaret's wishes.
Due to our current recommendations of social distancing, funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, at a later date and time to be announced.
The family would like to thank the staff on the third floor of Huntington Living Center and social worker, Susan for the love and care they all showed Margaret.
Margaret was born in Seneca Falls on June 10, 1926 the daughter of the late Raphael and Mary (Dumbrusio) Leone. She was a life resident of Seneca Falls. She attended Beaux Art School of Beauty Culture Inc. in Syracuse, N.Y., graduating in 1947 and for many years owned her own beauty shop in Seneca Falls. She later was employed by the Seneca Falls Central School System working in the cafeteria for over 30 years. Margaret was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls. She always enjoyed the time she spent with family, most of all with her great-grandchildren. She did love playing cards and those trips to the casino.
She is survived by her twin sons Frank (Rosemarie) and Frederick (Denise) Capozzi of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; four grandchildren Robert (Victoria) Krebbs III, Aaron Capozzi, Frank (Paula) Capozzi, and Adam (Kelly) Capozzi; five great-grandchildren Alyvia and Gabrielle Krebbs, Annabel, Alaina and Grant Capozzi; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and stepmother, Savina Ferra Leone, she was predeceased by her husband, of 63 years, Frank Capozzi; her daughter, Marie L. Krebbs; her sister, Vincenza "Vancy" Carnevale; and her brother, Benedict Leone.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Margaret at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020