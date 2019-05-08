WATERLOO - Margaret Rotondo, age 72, formerly of Waterloo, and most recently of the Bixby Home in Interlaken, passed away peacefully on Monday (April 22, 2019).



The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 South Main Street in Ovid. Interment will be held privately at St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterloo.



Margaret was born in Waterloo on July 7, 1946, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Mazolli) Picarro. She had attended Waterloo High School and worked at the former Chick's Diner, which became Connie's Diner.



She is survived by her daughters Tammy (Arnold Hoerter) Rotondo of Geneva, Cindy Rotondo of Stanley; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and the father of her children, Charles Rotondo of Waterloo; brothers Mark (Teresa) Picarro of Alabama and James Picarro of Nunda.



Margaret was preceded in death by her brother, Phillip Picarro.



Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 8 to May 10, 2019