PENN YAN – Margaret S. Henderson, 80, passed away on Thursday (August 22, 2019).
Friends and family are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday (August 31) at the Milo Center United Methodist Church, 1421 Milo Center Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527. A memorial service for Margaret will take place at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret's name to the Milo Center United Methodist Church, PO Box 299, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Margaret was born on March 15, 1939 in Elmira, N.Y. to the late George C. and Thelma A. Carey Shope. She was a housewife and farmer, working out in the fields and driving the cabbage truck. Margaret loved her pickup trucks and loved to bake, making the best homemade rolls. She was an active member of the Milo Center United Methodist Church and any time Margaret heard that someone was sick or hurt, she would bake cookies and take them to them. For the last 15 years, Margaret enjoyed driving the Mennonite community around to where ever they needed to go. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children James (Jill), John (Lisa), Thomas (Tracy), Joseph, Samuel, and Stephen (Brenda); grandchildren Erica, Nathaniel, Richard, James, Thomas, Sarah, Callie, Spencer, Abbie, Mackenzie, Brandon, Tyler, Elizabeth, Cole, Allison, Jared and Ashlynn; nine great-grandchildren; siblings Phyllis (Fred) Hamm and Ruth (Gary) Jones; sister-in-law, Jeannine Andersen; several nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Richard H. Henderson; children Andrew and Mary Ann; and grandchildren Joshua and Quadrey.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019