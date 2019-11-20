|
DUNDEE – Margaret S. Leavy, age 86, of Dundee, N.Y. passed away Monday (November 18, 2019) at The Homestead, in Penn Yan, N.Y.
Honoring her wishes there will be no prior calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday (November 21) at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 312 Liberty Street, Penn Yan with Father Leo Reinhardt officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Margaret was born April 26, 1933 in Corning, N.Y., the daughter of the late Howard B. and Eva (Bradley) Chamberlin. She graduated from Painted Post High School in 1951, and continued her education receiving her Secretary Certification from Rochester Business Institute. On December 4, 1954 in Corning, N.Y., she married the late Robert J. Leavy Jr. who passed away on March 29, 2009. She has lived locally since 1978, previously of Corning, N.Y. where she was employed as a secretary by Corning Glass Works. Mrs. Leavy was a member of the former St. Andrew's Catholic Church, and had been attending St. Michael's Catholic Church. She was a former Election Inspector for the Town of Barrington. A wildlife enthusiast and hummingbird feeder; she enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles in her spare time.
She is loved and will be dearly missed by two sons Michael R. (Kelly) Leavy, with whom she made her home and Stephen H. Leavy of Bradenton, Fla.; three grandchildren Shannon M. (Benjamin) Bennett of Prattsburg, N.Y., Patrick C. Leavy and Catherine L. Leavy both of Bradenton, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; and one cousin.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Robert Chamberlin in 1993; and a sister, Patricia Ingalls in 1980.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee.
Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019