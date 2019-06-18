Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home - Barre 7 Academy Street, Suite 1 Barre , VT 05641 (802)-476-3203 Service 11:00 AM Barre Congregational Church 35 Church Street Barre , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BARRE, VERMONT–Margaret T. "Peg" Wilmott, 71, of Beech Street passed away on Friday (June 14) at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.



There are no calling hours.



The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (June 20) at the Barre Congregational Church, 35 Church Street, Barre. Inurnment will take place in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U-32 Scholarship Fund, c/o U-32 High School, 930 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier, VT 05602.



Born November 23, 1947 in Geneva, N.Y., she was the daughter of William Reed and Jean Ethel (Williams) Turnbull. Margaret attended Hall Common School and graduated from Gorham High School in 1965. After high school, she attended Vermont College and Husson University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in education.



On July 12, 1980, she married Allan Clayton Wilmott. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre. Margaret was a teacher at U-32 High School for 39 years. She was a member of the Barre Congregational Church and in her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, golf, skiing, and traveling. Margaret also volunteered her time driving patients for cancer treatments and for U-32 sporting events.



Survivors include her husband, Allan Wilmott of Barre; her daughter, Christine Veliko and her husband, Chris; and her son, James Wilmott all of Morrisville; two grandchildren Rhys and Corbin; her sisters Nancy Turnbull of Washington, DC and Susan Wolpert and her husband, Russ of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and her sister-in-law, Christine Turnbull of Geneva, N.Y.; her nieces Marissa and Whitney; and her nephews Kevin, Russell and Christopher.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Wilson Turnbull; and her niece, Krista Turnbull.



The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre is in charge of the arrangements.



For a memorial guestbook, visit BARRE, VERMONT–Margaret T. "Peg" Wilmott, 71, of Beech Street passed away on Friday (June 14) at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.There are no calling hours.The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (June 20) at the Barre Congregational Church, 35 Church Street, Barre. Inurnment will take place in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U-32 Scholarship Fund, c/o U-32 High School, 930 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier, VT 05602.Born November 23, 1947 in Geneva, N.Y., she was the daughter of William Reed and Jean Ethel (Williams) Turnbull. Margaret attended Hall Common School and graduated from Gorham High School in 1965. After high school, she attended Vermont College and Husson University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in education.On July 12, 1980, she married Allan Clayton Wilmott. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre. Margaret was a teacher at U-32 High School for 39 years. She was a member of the Barre Congregational Church and in her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, golf, skiing, and traveling. Margaret also volunteered her time driving patients for cancer treatments and for U-32 sporting events.Survivors include her husband, Allan Wilmott of Barre; her daughter, Christine Veliko and her husband, Chris; and her son, James Wilmott all of Morrisville; two grandchildren Rhys and Corbin; her sisters Nancy Turnbull of Washington, DC and Susan Wolpert and her husband, Russ of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and her sister-in-law, Christine Turnbull of Geneva, N.Y.; her nieces Marissa and Whitney; and her nephews Kevin, Russell and Christopher.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Wilson Turnbull; and her niece, Krista Turnbull.The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre is in charge of the arrangements.For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 18 to June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close