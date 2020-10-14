TYRE/SENECA FALLS - Margaret "Peggy" (Cuddeback) Worden passed away on October 9th, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.
Calling Hours will be Sunday, October 18th from 2-5PM at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, NY.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 19th at 11AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 35 Center St., Waterloo, NY, officiated by the Reverend James Fennessy. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterloo, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Peggy was born in Waterloo, NY, the daughter of the late Chester and Mary (Spink) Cuddeback. She attended Waterloo Central schools, and for many years worked as the Floral Manager at both P&C Markets and later Tops Market in Seneca Falls. Over the course of her time at the supermarkets, Peggy made employee of the month many times. She was also a baker for the Gould Hotel, where she was known for her delicious pies. Family meant the world to Peggy. She was happiest most when she was with her husband, children and grandchildren. Peggy was a very giving person and thoroughly enjoyed helping those in need. Each year she provided Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners along with Christmas gifts for families that were less fortunate. Everyone's needs were always placed ahead of her own. Along with her husband, Peggy donated much of her time to the Waterloo Sports Boosters in support of their four children and the area youth.
In addition to her parents, Peggy is predeceased by her sisters, Patricia McCann and Rose Wright. Survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard Worden; daughter, Mae Worden Major sons, Ryan Worden, Andrew (Jolynn) Worden, Todd (Laura) Worden; grandchildren, Mason, Morgen, Maggie, Alexis, Peyton, Hunter, Jackson, Teagan, Mia, Emma; brother, Chester (Peggy Rea) Cuddeback Jr.; sisters, Shirley Rickerson, Mary Neve, and Sandra (Henry) Dressing, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or for more information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com