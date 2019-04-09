Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SENECA FALLS – Marguerite J. "Peggy" Cole, 86, of Cayuga St. Seneca Falls, passed away on Thursday (April 4, 2019) as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident.



Family and friends may call at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, NY on Wednesday (April 17) from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at the funeral home at 7 p.m. with Reverend Roy Kiggins of St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, officiating. Burial will be in Holy Spirit Cemetery, Town of Kattelville, at a later date.



If desired, contributions may be made to St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165.



Peggy was born in Binghamton, N.Y. on September 20, 1932 the daughter of the late George and Mary (Krazinski) Kachmarik. She had resided in Seneca Falls since 1971, coming from Binghamton, N.Y. Peggy was a saint on earth, a loving, devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She served as a compassionate caregiver, for many years, to many of the local Seneca Falls residents. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church of Seneca Falls. Peggy, along with her late husband, Newell, had been very active in the Wounded Healers Support Group in the Seneca Falls/Waterloo area. She was one who always enjoyed baking, producing some fine and delicious baked goods for family and friends to enjoy. This past year Peggy's great-granddaughter, Luna, brought much joy to her life.



She is survived by two daughters Karen (Daniel) Greco of Waterloo, N.Y., Kathleen Cole of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; son, Ronald (Suchitra) Cole of Wilmington, Delaware; grandson, Sakunit Yasothon and his daughter, Luna; sister, Florence Smelkoff; brother, Robert (Beverly) Kachmarik of Concord, N.C.; several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Newell Cole; two sons Mark and Gregory Cole.



