CLIFTON SPRINGS – Marguerite "Peg" Leland, age 104, passed away Thursday (August 22, 2019) at the Clifton Springs Hospital Nursing Home.
A celebration of Peg's life will be 3 p.m. on Saturday (September 7) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Glenwood Cemetery.
Contributions in Peg's memory may be made to the Clifton Springs Rotary Christmas baskets.
Peg was born February 12, 1915 in Penn Yan, N.Y. the daughter of the late David Griffiths and Sarah Shearman Griffiths. A lifelong resident of Clifton Springs, Peg was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, the Geneva Womens Club and the Penn Yan chapter of DAR.
In 1955 Peg opened a beauty shop in her home on East Main St. She remained in business for 20 years. Peg was a skilled knitter and also enjoyed crocheting as evident by the many afghans enjoyed by her family. Before his death in 1999, Peg enjoyed joining her husband, Rod, on many boating excursions exploring the Finger Lakes. During her later years Peg welcomed many visitors into her home. She always had stories of the town's history for conversation topics.
Peg is survived by her family, a daughter; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three cousins; and their extended families.
Arrangements made by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019