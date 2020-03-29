|
GENEVA – Marguerite Luciano Pasqua Harber, 92 of Geneva passed away on Saturday (March 28, 2020) at the Seneca Living and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo.
There will be no prior calling hours.
A private burial will be at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to the .
Marguerite was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna Bruno Luciano. She taught in the Geneva School system for many years retiring from St. Francis / St. Stephen's School. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
She is survived by her eight daughters Mary-Anne (Ronald) Patrick, Joanne (Dennis) Williams, Meg (Jeff) Wright, Kathy Ware, Laurene (Carl) Holcomb, Elizabeth Pasqua; Veronica (Gary) Clifford, and Concetta Pasqua; stepson, Kenneth Harber; many grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her brother, Louis Luciano; and her sister-in-law, Frances (James) Mastin; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husbands Larry Pasqua and John Harber.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020