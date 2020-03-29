Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Harber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Pasqua (Luciano) Harber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Pasqua (Luciano) Harber Obituary
GENEVA – Marguerite Luciano Pasqua Harber, 92 of Geneva passed away on Saturday (March 28, 2020) at the Seneca Living and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo.

There will be no prior calling hours.

A private burial will be at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.

Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to the .

Marguerite was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna Bruno Luciano. She taught in the Geneva School system for many years retiring from St. Francis / St. Stephen's School. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.

She is survived by her eight daughters Mary-Anne (Ronald) Patrick, Joanne (Dennis) Williams, Meg (Jeff) Wright, Kathy Ware, Laurene (Carl) Holcomb, Elizabeth Pasqua; Veronica (Gary) Clifford, and Concetta Pasqua; stepson, Kenneth Harber; many grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her brother, Louis Luciano; and her sister-in-law, Frances (James) Mastin; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husbands Larry Pasqua and John Harber.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home. For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit

www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -