HALL - Maria Addolorata Ripepi Long Benson Carlson was born March 19, 1921 Williamsport Pa. and died April 2, 2020 Canandaigua, N.Y.



Burial was in the Mt. Carmel section of Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport, Pa.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's School.



She was the second child and daughter of Carmelo and Caroline Ardoina Ripepi. She was a member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Williamsport, Pa. and St. Larwence Roman Catholic Church in South Williamsport, Pa. She studied fine arts in NYC and loved the dance, especially ballet. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Williamsport, Pa. In 1942, she married Fredrick W. Long and had their first child Carolee Anne in 1943 while her husband was serving in WWII.



For the next few years she lived at home helping her parents with their farm. February 1945, she worked as a clerk typist for the war department at the Susquehanna Ordinance Depot in Williamsport, Pa. After the war ended she and her husband had two more children Jessie Clare and Frederick Jr. Besides teaching for a short time at Leah Bell's Dance Studio in Williamsport, she also worked in quality control at Sylvania Photoflash in Montoursville, Pa. for 25 years, retiring in 1976. She was a member of the Business & Professional Women's Society, Catholic Daughters of American, Altar and Rosary Society and choir member at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in South Williamsport, Pa.



After her retirement from Sylvania in 1976 she moved to Penn Yan, N.Y., where for the following 30 years she was very active. She was a member, officer and former Regent of CDA Court 1173 St. Michael's in Penn Yan. She was a Real Estate agent for Penn Yan Murphy Realty, member of Church Women United, officer and member of Habitat for Humanity, Eucharistic minister, lector and choir member at St. Michael's Church, member of What So Ever Club, volunteers at St. Michael?s school, Peppermint Parlor Soldiers & Sailors Hospital and Willard Psychiatric Center.



She graduated from Keuka College in 1985 with a B.A. in Dramatic Theater and Literature after which she worked for a short time in a production off Broadway in NYC. She was a member of Alpha PSI Omega. She was a generous benefactor to St. Michael's Church and School as well as Keuka College.



Surviving are her two daughters Carolee A.L. Holmes of Wilkes Barre, Pa. and Jessie C.L. (Dean Sr.) Duffy of Hall, N.Y.; one sister, Mary Rose Kelly of Rocky Point, N.Y.; four grandsons William F. (Mary Grace) Holmes, Frederick W. Holmes, Thomas James Holmes and Dean T. (Jennifer) Duffy Jr.; two granddaughters Carolee A. Holmes and Monica C.M-D Duffy (Frank) O'Donnell; four great-grandsons Cameron T. Duffy, Ryan E. Duffy, William E.F. Holmes and Frank Dean O'Donnell; two great-granddaughters Elette E.C. Holmes and Clare Maria Dolores O'Donnell; as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; her three husbands Frederick W. Long, Harold M. Benson and William F. Carlson; her son, Frederick W. Long Jr.; three sisters Magdaline Sbordone, Lucia Cook and Antoinette Chaves; her brothers Michael Ripepi and William F. Holmes, Sr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store