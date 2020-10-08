SENECA FALLS - Maria D'Angio
Services are private, held at the convenience of the family.
Born in Giano Vetusto, Italy, daughter of the late Felice and Maria Carmine (Bonacci) Simone.
Maria came to the United States at 24 years old, on May 29, 1958, first living in Swissvale, Pa., then moving to Seneca Falls in 1960.
She worked at Seneca Knitting Mill for 33 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Seneca Falls.
Maria worked hard all of her life. She loved gardening and cooking, and made everything homemade. She loved to please her family and friends by feeding them good Italian food and no one left her home empty handed.
She is survived by her husband, Vincent, to whom she was married for 63 years; daughter, Antoinette (Jim) Larson; son, Enzo (Shawn) D'Angio; grandchildren Jimmy, Joey, Amanda (Alan) and Vinnie (Karina); her great-grandson, Michael; sister, Teresa Bonacci; and several nieces and nephews in Italy.
In addition to her parents, Maria is predeceased by an infant daughter, Antonietta.
To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com