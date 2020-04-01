|
PENN YAN - Maria L. Scotchmer passed away Sunday evening (March 29, 2020) at her home in Penn Yan at the age of 54, peacefully with her family surrounding her.
At this time there are no services in place, a personal service will be held for immediate family and friends on Wednesday (April 1, 2020).
Maria was born in Canandaigua, N.Y. on September 12, 1965 to Luis Ortiz Ramos, and Rosemary Potter. She lived most of her life in the Finger Lakes area, and left an enormous imprint on anyone she crossed paths with. She loved anything and everything plants. In her younger adult years, she'd love to spend any free time in her outdoor garden, at her home in Manchester. The garden was always her Sanctuary. Another passion of hers, was fishing. She would always grab a pole, and head to the water whenever the opportunity presented itself. Maria was a great friend, a beautiful caring person, and a strong loving mother to her five children. She met her boyfriend, Joe Moran, in 2013 and shortly after moved to Pennsylvania where they began their life together. She always enjoyed riding on his Harley, and would never turn down a chance to hop on. After five years living in Pennsylvania, in 2018 they moved back to New York to be closer to Maria's Family. There she got to spend the rest of her time with her children, family, and friends.
Maria will always be remembered for her great sense of humor, her "grounding" of her now grown children, and her substantial ability to always be there to listen, and help in any way she could to anyone who needed it.
She is survived by her daughters Samantha Washburn, Stephanie Campbell, Cortney Husted; sons Cory Scotchmer, Justin Shaw; mother, Rosemary Potter; sisters Rebekah Mott, Michelle Ramos, Melinda Ramos; brother, Angelo Ramos; grandchildren Carson, Maverick, Killian, Vayda, Korah, Brayden, Colton, Avel, Alessandra, and Ashton; as well as many other close family members and friends.
She will be greatly missed, and forever remembered.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020