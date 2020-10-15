1/
Maria P. DiMarco
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
ROCHESTER - Maria P. DiMarco, 96 passed away peacefully on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital Nursing Home.

Private services will be held in Scottsdale, Ariz. Burial will be in Paradise Memorial Gardens, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Maria was born April 20, 1924 in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of the late Salvatore and Rosalia Grisanti. Maria and her late husband, Rosario, owned and operated the Waterloo Motel for many years. After retirement they lived in California and Arizona. Maria was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all.

Maria is survived by her sons Mario DiMarco of North Rose and Salvatore "Sam" DiMarco of Ariz.; grandchildren Adele Kios DiMarco of Ohio, Michael DiMarco and Marcus DiMarco both of Ariz.

Maria is predeceased by her husband, Rosario DiMarco; and her son, Anthony Santo DiMarco.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
