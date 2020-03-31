|
|
DRESDEN - Maria T. Smuk, 83, of Dresden, N.Y. formerly of Rochester, N.Y., and Essen, Germany passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 at RGH after a sudden brief illness, surrounded by her children.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private celebration of her life and memorial service will be held in the near future, at the family's convenience.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Yates Co. Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 391, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.
By trade, Maria was a classical music specialist, educated and trained in Essen, Germany where she was employed by a well renowned company called Radio Fern. She immigrated to Rochester, N.Y. in 1960, where together she and Helmut raised their three children. For over 30 years she was a well-loved and trusted housekeeper. Family life was of utmost importance to them. They enjoyed many years of camping, hiking, bicycling, and many more activities with close friends. They lived their dream retirement at Seneca Lake for 15 years together, traveled extensively, and graciously entertained and shared their home with many friends, family and guests over those years with wonderful home-cooked food, laughter and music. Maria was an active member in the Rochester German Senger Choir and the Federation of German American Society. She also donated time and delicious desserts to the Yates Co. Habitat for Humanity. She was an active parishioner at St Michael's Catholic Church in Penn Yan, N.Y.
Maria is survived by her son, Bernie Smuk of Webster, N.Y.; daughters Susanne (Michael) Grigsby of Ojai, CA., and Sandy (Joe) Graf of Alexandria, VA.; along with four grandchildren Shea, Lauren, Michael, and Brooke. She was well loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends in Germany and locally, in both Rochester and Penn Yan, N.Y.
Maria is predeceased by her loving husband, Helmut Smuk of 56 year; brothers George Sommerkorn and Hans Sommerkorn.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020