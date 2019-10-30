Home

Baird-Moore Funeral Home
154 South Main Street
Naples, NY 14512
(585) 374-2600
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Trinity Church
Naples, NY
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Church
Naples, NY
Marian Arnold "Mimi" Clawson


1925 - 2019
Marian Arnold "Mimi" Clawson Obituary
NAPLES - Marian "Mimi" Arnold Clawson, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday (October 25, 2019) at the Hospeace House in Naples.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday (November 3) at the Naples Trinity Federated Church from 2 to 5 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday (November 4) at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Naples Hospeace House, Box 343, Naples NY 14512.

Marian was born on July 1, 1925, the youngest of five children, to the late Harold & Helen (Price) Arnold. She was proud to share that she was born and lived almost all of her life in the house at the base of Grimes Glen. She graduated from Naples Central School in 1943. On June 8, 1946, Marian was married to Bruce Clawson, her high school sweetheart, who predeceased her in 2000. Marian was an honorary Rotarian, volunteered for the American Red Cross, NAC, Open Closet, and was a member of Trinity Federated Church.

Marian is survived by one daughter, Judy (Skip) Miller; two granddaughters Aimee (Mark) Bristol & Carrie (Bill) Grove; three great-grandsons Charlie and Grady Grove and Blake Bristol who were the rays of her sunshine; three step-grandchildren Kane (Tierney), Kole and Jordan Bristol; and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
