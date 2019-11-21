Home

McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-1313
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Marian J. Johnston


1932 - 2019
Marian J. Johnston Obituary
WATERLOO – Marian J. Johnston, age 87, of Waterloo passed away on Tuesday (November 19, 2019) at Huntington Nursing Home.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (November 21) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home, 45 High St., Geneva.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (November 22) at the funeral home. The Rev. Phil Tennies will officiate. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Marian was born on May 25, 1932 in Canandaigua, the daughter of the late Harry D. and Florence Brown Collins. She resided, owned and operated, along with her husband, Mar-Jon Bait Shop on 5&20 in Waterloo and was very involved in and ran Christmas Spirit. She is a life member of the Finger Lakes Loyal Order Of The Moose Lodge 823 and an avid bowler at Sunset Bowl for many years.

Marian was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them and taking care of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Renee Milligan) Johnston of Lansing; her son, Harrison (Alice Lafler) Johnston, IV of Waterloo; daughter-in-law, Theresa Johnston of Honeoye; grandchildren Stacey (Gerardo) Santiago of Waterloo, Harrison (Angela) Johnston, V of Canandaigua, Amanda (Kevin) Porter of Waterloo, Mitch Dey of North Carolina, Casey Johnston of Waterloo and Cody Johnston of Waterloo; great-granddaughter, Ariana Maribel Santiago of Waterloo; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Marian was predeceased by her parents; husband of 67 years, Harrison Johnston, Jr.; and brother, Robert E. Collins, Sr.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit: www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
