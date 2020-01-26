|
|
Mariann Cummins Fehr, 87, entered into eternal rest on January 19, 2020.
A small family ceremony will be held at a later date.
In honor of Mari's memory, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Arbor Day Foundation.
Mari was born in Wanakena, N.Y. to the late Eleanor Haskins and Lloyd Cummins. Mari graduated from Rochester General as a registered nurse. During her professional career, she trained certified nursing assistants with various agencies, including Trident Technical College. Mari loved her family, friends, Wanakena, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mari is survived by her daughters Wendy Rourke and Holly Haskins-Fehr; her son, Chris Fehr; five grandchildren; many cousins; and friends.
Mari was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Fehr; and her daughter, Amy Van Norman.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020