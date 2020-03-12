Home

Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613

Marie E. Johnson

Marie E. Johnson Obituary
GENEVA – Marie E. Johnson, 76, passed away on Tuesday (March 10, 2020), at Geneva General Hospital, with her family by her side.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridat (March 13), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva.

A burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday (March 14), in Glenwood Cemetery.

Marie was born on November 28, 1943, in Rochester, N.Y. and was a daughter of the late Frank John and Susan Mary (Rapini) Trotta. She was self-employed as a hairdresser and worked out of her home for many years and later became one of the founders of "Blown Away beauty salon." Marie also owned "4 J's Laundromat" in Border City. She was a very social and fun-loving individual who loved holidays and the company of her family. Marie enjoyed playing poker, casino trips and cooking.

She is survived by her daughters Carla (Jeff) Bowers of West Point, N.Y., Angela (Leonard) Johnson-Clay of Geneva and Wendy (Ron) Long of Penn.; siblings Joanne (Trotta) Coughlin of Geneva, Frank (Joy) Trotta of Geneva and Susan (Trotta) Lawrence of Texas; grandchildren Shelby Bowers, Isaiah Johnson, Kelly, Josh and Chris Long; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Johnson; brothers Gene and Louie Trotta; grandson, Zachary Bowers.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2020
