Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Newark First United Methodist Church
301 S. Main Street
Newark, NY
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
North Wolcott Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn E. Lawrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn E. Lawrence Obituary
NEWARK - Marilyn E. Lawrence, 73, passed away on Wednesday (November 6, 2019) at her home.

Family and friends may attend Marilyn's funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday (November 9) at the Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main Street, Newark, N.Y. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in North Wolcott Cemetery.

In memory of Marilyn, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513 or Rotary Club of Newark, P.O. Box 374, Newark, NY 14513.

Marilyn was born the daughter of the late George N. and Marjorie E. (Field) Guthrie on Saturday, October 5, 1946, in Auburn, N.Y. She graduated from Newark High School class of 1964. After high school she received an associate degree from Morrisville College. Marilyn worked as the Executive Director for International Municipal Signal in Newark. She enjoyed reading, playing golf and listening to southern gospel music, mainly the Gaithers. Marilyn was a member of Newark Rotary, First United Methodist Church of Newark and American Association of Executives.

Marilyn will be remembered by her loving and devoted husband, John S Lawrence; sister-in-law, Deborah Lawrence; along with several nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Gary (Mary) Guthrie; and brother-in-law, William Lawrence.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -