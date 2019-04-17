CLIFTON SPRINGS–Marilyn J. Bird, age 82, died on Tuesday (April 16, 2019) at the Clifton Springs Hospital with her family by her side.



Friends may call on Friday (April 19) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. A memorial service will be held on Saturday (April 20) 11 a.m. at the Clifton Springs United Methodist Church with Rev. Brian Fellows officiating and Gail Conners co-celebrant. Private burial will be in Port Gibson Rural Cemetery.



It is requested that memorial donations be made to the House of John 14 Spring Street Clifton Springs, NY 14432.



Mrs. Bird is survived by her children Mary Ellen Callaway of Phelps, Joan Bird of Clifton Springs, Patricia Bird of Webster, Robert Jr. (Lynnette) Bird of Federal Way, Washington, Richard Bird of Deerfield Beach Fla., Kate (Hal) Busby of Canandaigua, Janet Bird of Irondequoit, Charlie (Kelly) Bird of Clarence, Shirley (Todd) Brown of Rushville; all of grandma's special grandchildren Jennifer, Tyler, Samantha, Jacob, Meghan, Sarah and Rachel; sister-in-law, Helena Saxman of Williamson; many nieces, nephews, very close friends and extended family.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bird Sr. in 2010; son, Roger; grandson, Nathaniel, and her brother, Richard Saxman. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019