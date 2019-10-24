Home

Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Marilyn J. Flynn Gaydosh


1950 - 2019
Marilyn J. Flynn Gaydosh Obituary
SENECA FALLS - Marilyn J. Flynn Gaydosh, 69, formerly of Westfield, PA, died Friday (October 18, 2019) in Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.

Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery, Ulysses, Pa.

Born March 30, 1950, in Osceola, Pa., she was the daughter of Ralph L. and Evelyn J. Gardner Flynn.

Surviving are her mother, Evelyn Osgood of Zephyrhills, Fla.; a son, Kenneth (Karolyn) Gaydosh of Waterloo; a daughter, Melinda (Karl) Knutson of Moravia, N.Y.; four grandchildren Garrett Gaydosh, Nicholas Parish, Steven Parish and Jonathan Parish and three great-grandchildren; a sister, Gaynel (Tim) McLendon of Zephyrhills, Fla.; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Ralph L. Flynn; two brothers Bryan L. Flynn and Donald R. Flynn; sister, Veronica K. Young Thornton; a half-sister, Starla Button and her step-father, Floyd "Ozzie" Osgood.

Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, NY.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
