|
|
LODI/HECTOR-Marilyn M. Verity, age 72, of 2317 Seneca Road, passed away at the Pathway Home on Sunday (November 17, 2019) having valiantly fought cancer for two years.
In Celebration of Marilyn's Life, the family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (December 7) at their home, 2317 Seneca Road.
Kindly consider a donation, in Marilyn's memory, to the SPCA www.schuylerhumane.org
Marilyn was born in Greenwich Village, NYC on March 5, 1947, a daughter of the late Peter Joseph and Dorothy M. (Synoracki) Gill. She grew up in Brooklyn and moved to Long Island where she was introduced to her husband, William W. Verity by her now sister-in-law, Sandy Burgess Verity. In 1979, she and Bill made their home with two young sons in Hector. In the 1980's she worked at various gold seal vineyards, and then at Willard Psychiatric Center. Marilyn eventually retired from Montour Falls Fire Academy, where she had been in the housekeeping department.
Marilyn enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, and shopping. But this list would not be complete without mentioning that all these things she enjoyed doing, she did for others. She grew food for the family which she lovingly cooked for them. She absolutely loved her annual baking to send trays of cookies and breads to friends and family. Her Christmas shopping started sometime around February. She adored every one of the many dogs and cats she opened her home to over the years. Marilyn was a kind and generous soul.
She is survived by her sons William "Billy" (Angie) Verity of Hector and Shawn (Kristen) Verity of Burdett; her adoring grandsons William "Little Billy" Verity III and Bowie Alexander Verity; a sister, Janice Gill of The Poconos, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Verity, in 2010; and by her siblings Dorothy, Stephen and Peter.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019