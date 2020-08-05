1/1
Marilyn (D'Alesandro) Wilson
GENEVA – Marilyn (D'Alesandro) Wilson, age 67 of Geneva, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday (July 29, 2020).

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to Ontario/Yates Hospice or Geneva Living Center North.

She was born on February 14, 1953, the daughter of the late Victor and Marguerite D'Alesandro of Geneva.

Marilyn graduated from Geneva High School and was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church. She was a self-employed hairdresser in Geneva for many years, loved gardening, playing bingo at the casinos and was an outstanding Italian cookie maker. She leaves behind her adored dog "Freddy" and was predeceased by "Casey the dog". Marilyn was extremely selfless in her dedication to caring for those in need and her most joyful moments were those spent with family and friends.

She is survived by her stepdaughters Beth (James) Clark, Lynn Wilson, and Amy (Wilson) Guererri, all from Geneva, N.Y.; grandchildren Jessica Naranjo and Janelle Guererri, Justin Twist and Carissa Clark, and Jordan, Jeremy and James Lederman; and great-grandchildren Olivia and Carter. She is also survived by her niece, Bobbi Anne (Larry) Valder; and nephews Zachary, Brandon and Ashton; brother-in-law, James "Sonny" Wilson; cousin, Karen Wilson; and many cousins located across the country; as well as by her dear friend, Joanie Fili who was always by her side; special cousin, Michele D'Alesandro; and other special friends to include Bonnie Constable, Debbie Tiballi and Mary Long.

She was married to the late John David (Whip) Wilson; and was predeceased by her loving Auntie (Angelina D'Alesandro); and her sister and best friend, Cheryle (D'Alesandro) Apgar.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
