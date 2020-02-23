|
|
SENECA FALLS – Marion A. Siviglia, 96, of Chapel St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Friday (February 21, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (February 26) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, officiating.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
If desired, contributions may be made to the .
Marion was born in Manchester, N.Y. on July 26, 1923 the daughter of the late Michael and Jennie (Suglia) Parisi. She had resided most of her life in Seneca Falls. She had worked in the cafeteria of Frank Knight Elementary School in Seneca Falls. She, also, had worked at the former Brotan's Clothing Store and the Gould's Rec Center, both in Seneca Falls. Marion loved to crochet towels but, most of all, she loved her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Wendy (Ryan) Siviglia Crane of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her grandson, Joseph (Ana Lisa Gallant) Siviglia of Florida; her great- grandchildren Michael and Gabriella Crane; twp daughters-in-law Candace Siviglia of Geneva, N.Y. and Nancy Uyeno of Interlaken, N.Y.; her niece, Bonnie Talbot of Seneca Falls, N.Y.
In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by two sons Michael and Anthony Siviglia; her husband, Joseph Siviglia; and one sister, Madeline "Babe" Siviglia.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Marion at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020