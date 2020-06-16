Marion June (Lynn) Tyler, aged 91, born at home, near Shanty Plains north of Branchport, NY to Oliver and Inez Lynn. She is now heaven bound. She passed away with her family by her side on May 31, 2020, nine days short of her 92 birthday.
She was a woman with many qualities and interests who loved her family dearly and loved all creatures, great and small (except llamas?). Over the years she owned and raised several horses, dogs, cats, farm animals and some stray wild animals. She enjoyed crafting, painting, sewing and playing the organ and guitar. She always wore a little angel pin and she had a wicked sense of humor when you got to know her.
She would use any excuse to enjoy the outdoors, which she loved so much. She even mowed her lawn on an old Ford tractor until she was 82. She had a passion for digging up old bottles; searching for antiques; stopping at most garage sales and selling antiques and collectibles at her shop, the Scale House. She often talked about snowmobiling. She logged many miles riding with the YASTA club members. She raced go-carts on the track that they built on their land. She always wanted to be a truck driver and often delivered a second dump truck to her husband's work site.
Marion is survived by her three children Gary (Kathleen) Tyler, Anita (John) Stackhouse and Kevin Tyler; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alan; and her four sisters Hazel (Lester) Hatmaker, Pearl (James) Ayers, Louise (Dareth) James and Esther (Milford) Smith.
She was special woman. We were truly blessed to have her for our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother, aunt and friend.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Yates County. Checks can be mailed to HSYC PO Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527. Digital donations may be made at yateshumane.org. Please check the box "Dedicate in Honor or Memory of'; in memory of Marion Tyler. Notify Marion's Family at mariontyler3@gmail.com
She was a woman with many qualities and interests who loved her family dearly and loved all creatures, great and small (except llamas?). Over the years she owned and raised several horses, dogs, cats, farm animals and some stray wild animals. She enjoyed crafting, painting, sewing and playing the organ and guitar. She always wore a little angel pin and she had a wicked sense of humor when you got to know her.
She would use any excuse to enjoy the outdoors, which she loved so much. She even mowed her lawn on an old Ford tractor until she was 82. She had a passion for digging up old bottles; searching for antiques; stopping at most garage sales and selling antiques and collectibles at her shop, the Scale House. She often talked about snowmobiling. She logged many miles riding with the YASTA club members. She raced go-carts on the track that they built on their land. She always wanted to be a truck driver and often delivered a second dump truck to her husband's work site.
Marion is survived by her three children Gary (Kathleen) Tyler, Anita (John) Stackhouse and Kevin Tyler; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alan; and her four sisters Hazel (Lester) Hatmaker, Pearl (James) Ayers, Louise (Dareth) James and Esther (Milford) Smith.
She was special woman. We were truly blessed to have her for our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother, aunt and friend.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Yates County. Checks can be mailed to HSYC PO Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527. Digital donations may be made at yateshumane.org. Please check the box "Dedicate in Honor or Memory of'; in memory of Marion Tyler. Notify Marion's Family at mariontyler3@gmail.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.