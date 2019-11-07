Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Bellona Memorial Presbyterian Church
More Obituaries for Marion Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Louise (Nelson) Jensen


1935 - 2019
Marion Louise (Nelson) Jensen Obituary
PENN YAN - Marion Jensen, age 84, died Monday (November 4) at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.

Honoring her wishes there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday (November 13) at the Bellona Memorial Presbyterian Church. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Bellona Memorial Presbyterian Church at PO Box 89, Bellona, NY 14415 or the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home, 655 Liberty Street, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Marion was born February 25, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Edra Nelson. Marion graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1953. After graduation, she worked for a dentist and in the office of Stearn's Nurseries in Geneva. Marion married Kendall E. Jensen on June 18, 1960. Marion enjoyed decorating her home, crafts, sewing, knitting and crochet. She was active in her church. She was a Sunday School Teacher and a Cub Scout Den Mother. Marion loved the outdoors and outdoor activities.

Marion is survived by two sons Kevin (Doreen) and Scott (Michelle); one grandson, Hunter; brother, Kenneth (Janet); sister-in-law, Berdine VanSickle; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marion was predeceased by her husband, Kendall E. Jensen, in 2010; and by her brother and sister-in-law Donald and Jean Nelson.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Penn Yan Manor for all of their loving care of Marion while she was a resident.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
