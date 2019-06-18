WATERLOO–Marjorie A. House, 88, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Saturday (June 15) at her home.
There will be no calling hours or services.
Marjorie was born Jan. 13, 1931, in Los Angeles, Calif. Her family moved frequently, until 1944 when they moved to Phoenix, Ariz. Marjorie attended St. Mary's High School. After graduating she embarked on a nurses training career at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix. She worked at various healthcare facilities before entering the Air Force Flight Nurses Program. She was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. She met and married Carl R. House. They returned to Phoenix where Carl entered graduate school and completed his Master's Degree. They moved to Tucson and Marjorie worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for 27 years before retiring in1993. In 2003, she and Carl moved to Pinetop, Ariz. and made their summer home their permanent home. Marjorie and Carl moved to Waterloo, N.Y. in 2011.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Carl; daughter, Eloise (Wayne) Stoutner of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; and brother, Phillip (Sybil) Russell of Surprise, Ariz.
She is predeceased by her parents; sister, Jeannie; and brother, Robert Russell.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 18 to June 20, 2019