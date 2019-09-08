|
GORHAM - Marjorie Anne McCall, age 81, died Friday, (September 6, 2019).
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 11) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. Funeral Services and Burial will be private.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Activities Fund, The Homestead, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Marge was born Mar. 5, 1938 in Canandaigua, N.Y., the daughter of the late Jay and Thelma Button Detro. She enjoyed long car rides, Sr. Citizen's luncheons in Gorham, and watching birds at her feeder. Marge also loved her cats.
Marge is survived by three children Bruce McCall, Alan (Sharon) McCall and Pamela (Edwin Spears) Mason; five grandchildren Jamie McCall, Richelle (Eric Wright) McCall, Janelle Mason, Abbey Schojan and Emma Spears; one brother, Richard (Bonnie) Detro; sister-in-law, Donna Detro; and several nieces and nephews.
Marge was predeceased by one grandson, Brian Mason, Jr.; one sister, Barb Scaletta; and two brothers, Robert Detro and Bruce Detro.
The McCall family sends a special thanks to Marge's caregiver, Marci Moore.
Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the McCall family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019