Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
Gorham, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie McCall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Anne McCall


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Anne McCall Obituary
GORHAM - Marjorie Anne McCall, age 81, died Friday, (September 6, 2019).

Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 11) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. Funeral Services and Burial will be private.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Activities Fund, The Homestead, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Marge was born Mar. 5, 1938 in Canandaigua, N.Y., the daughter of the late Jay and Thelma Button Detro. She enjoyed long car rides, Sr. Citizen's luncheons in Gorham, and watching birds at her feeder. Marge also loved her cats.

Marge is survived by three children Bruce McCall, Alan (Sharon) McCall and Pamela (Edwin Spears) Mason; five grandchildren Jamie McCall, Richelle (Eric Wright) McCall, Janelle Mason, Abbey Schojan and Emma Spears; one brother, Richard (Bonnie) Detro; sister-in-law, Donna Detro; and several nieces and nephews.

Marge was predeceased by one grandson, Brian Mason, Jr.; one sister, Barb Scaletta; and two brothers, Robert Detro and Bruce Detro.

The McCall family sends a special thanks to Marge's caregiver, Marci Moore.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the McCall family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now