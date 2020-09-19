PHELPS - Marjorie (Whitson) Aude, died September 15, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home after an extended illness.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Presbyterian Church of Geneva or to the charity of your choice
.
She was born on April 7, 1935 to Marjorie (Scofield) and William J. Whitson of Phelps, N.Y. She graduated from Phelps Central School (valedictorian) and Sweet Briar College in Virginia. Although she claimed not to want to marry a farmer, she wedded Fritz A. Aude in 1957 and was active in the Seneca County Farm Bureau, hosting a weekly radio program and keeping the books for Finger Lakes Eggs, their farm business. She also raised six children.
In addition, she was a Presbyterian elder, clerk of session, and lay preacher. She was active in the Presbytery of Geneva, including a term as moderator.
Her interests included sewing clothes for her children and grandchildren, square dancing, cross stitching, playing in the hand-bell choir, quilting, baking pies, collecting thimbles, and listening to music. She and Fritz were accomplished square dancers and participated in multiple clubs, traveling to several states for dances. She hosted Thanksgiving for extended family for many years. At one such gathering, her grown children brought their instruments and played Christmas songs, and she remarked that all the years of music lessons and band practices had paid off, because now she had her own band.
She was a volunteer and member of the Phelps library board. She also enjoyed participation in a local quilting guild, Tuesday Club (book club) and euchre groups.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Fritz Aude; her cousin, John A. (Lou) Tarr; her children Laurie Aude of Iowa City, Iowa, Nancy (Marvin) Adams of Phelps, N.Y., Lucy (Vince) Marianiello of Newark, Del., Lois (Mark) Biermann of Valparaiso, Ind., Carl (Beth) Aude of Yorktown, Va., and Mark (Stephanie) Aude of North Andover, Mass.; her grandchildren Heidi Aude, April (Eric) Kleiner, Diane Adams, Stacy Adams, Jason Adams, Leo (Katie) Marianiello, Andre Marianiello, Vanessa Marianiello, Sophia Marianiello, Grace Biermann, Hope Biermann, Evangeline Aude, Fritz Aude, and Henry Aude; her great-grandsons Ethan Kleiner, Luca Marianiello, and Arlo Marianiello; her sister-in-law, Ida (Dee Dee) Wickman; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Robert B. Whitson.