SENECA FALLS – Marjorie Lotz Backlund, 91, of Seneca Falls, passed away peacefully January 19, 2020, while surrounded by family.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (January 25) at Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 32 State St., Seneca Falls.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Girl Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Inc., 8170 Thompson Road, Cicero, NY 13039.Tel: (315) 698-9400, email: [email protected] or via online link: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=gsnypennp&id=1.
The family extends thanks to the staff and volunteers of Ontario-Yates Hospice, Fr. Jeffrey Haugaard, and especially the Geneva Living Center North staff for the care, consideration and respect they held for Mom and all the friends she made there.
Marjorie was born February 8, 1928, in Seneca Falls to Luther Carlton and Dorothy Meacham Lotz. Starting her education in a one-room country schoolhouse, she accelerated to graduate at age sixteen from Mynderse Academy in 1944. In 1948 she earned her B.A. from Albany State Teachers' College. Later, in 1975, while teaching full-time and working with her husband to grow their business and raise their four children, Marjorie earned her M.A. in Education from Elmira College.
In 1948 Marjorie married the love of her life, high school sweetheart and WWII veteran Edgar Backlund. While he studied at Cornell University, Marjorie taught in Newark Valley. In 1950 the couple built their home and their business on the west shore of Cayuga Lake. First known as Backlund Fruit Farm, and later as Aurora Dawn Vineyards, their business grew as the couple worked with the Seneca County Farm Bureau and actively lobbied on behalf of the New York State Wine Grape Growers Association. Marjorie managed the roadside fruit stand and was well known for her fruit pies.
Marjorie taught Sunday School at Trinity Episcopal Church and served many terms on the Romulus Board of Education. A beloved classroom teacher of social studies, American and English Literature, Mrs. Backlund also spent hours coaching public speaking, directing theater productions and judging annual submissions for local DAR and VFW writing and oratorical competitions.
Her affinities for tangential conversation during high school classes entertained a multitude of students, instilling in many a curiosity for learning and in others a curiosity for what "tangential" meant.
She was a member of the Pi State Beta Delta Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, the University of Albany Alumni Association (1948) and Half Century Club (1998) and the Seneca Falls Fortnightly Club. She was inducted into the New York State Society of the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists on January 30, 1957.
Marjorie and Edgar Backlund were both named Paul Harris Fellows by the Seneca Falls Rotary Club. In 2019, Marjorie received the first seventy year service award from the Sa-Go-Ye-Wat-Ha Chapter 1139-NY of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Marjorie, Edgar, their four children and five grandchildren were fortunate to have spent time traveling throughout the US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East. Marjorie was known to have enjoyed catching numerous freshwater fish in southern Ontario's rivers and lakes.
Always an educator, if the opportunity presented, Mrs. B. was quick to share a lesson and considered herself fortunate to have created a bridge with someone or to have learned something new herself. Her teachings and considerable extracurricular efforts touched many lives.
Marjorie is survived by her children Mary Inga (Ginny) of Colo., Kristin Elizabeth (Eric) of Victoria, B.C., Susan Hildegard of Seneca Falls and Eric Edgar (Maggie) of Binghamton; grandchildren Maeghan (Matt) of Phoenix, Myfanwy (Jeff) of Las Vegas, Eren (Idil) of Istanbul, Emre (Jenae) of Austin and Edward of New York City; and great-granddaughter, Dylan of Phoenix.
Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Edgar on April 4, 2019, to whom she was married for more than seventy years; and her brother, William Lotz, April 8, 2001.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020