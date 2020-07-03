GENEVA/BELLONA - Marjorie Derr, age 84, formerly of Bellona and Geneva passed away on Thursday (July 2, 2020) at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday (July 7) at a time and location to be announced in the Monday Edition of the paper. Burial will be in Bellona Cemetery.
Marjorie was born on August 13, 1935 in Bellona, the daughter of the late Clark DeWitt Coffin and Beulah Decker. She started her education in the one room school house in Bellona and graduated from the Penn Yan Academy. Marjorie worked for a short time at Shuron Optical before establishing Marge's Beauty Shop in Bellona which she operated for many years. After retiring from the beauty shop, she graduated from C.C.F.L. in 1992 with an Associate's degree in Liberal arts and volunteered at Geneva General Hospital in the Human Resource Department.
Marjorie was a 70 plus year member of the Bellona Memorial Presbyterian Church, had served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School at the church. She was a member of the Bellona Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughters Gale (Dave) Michalak of Waterloo, Susan Roder of Newark and Robyn (Matt) Berke of Geneva; her grandson, Kyle Bunce of Geneva.
Marjorie was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Fuller Derr in 1997; her brother, DeWitt Conrad Coffin.
