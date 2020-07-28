1/
Marjorie E. Christensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWARK – Marjorie E. Christensen died Saturday (July 25) at Wayne County nursing home.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Wednesday (July 29) at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. A service will be held at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery in Geneva.

Marjorie loved spending time with her family attending family events, loved to spoil her children, doing word-search books, sitting outside her apartment, shopping with her aides, and going to parades with her longtime friend Carol.

She is survived by her nieces Marcia Folenta, Gloria ( Clarence) Smith, and Sherry (Mike) Horan; nephew, Albert Plain; grandchildren Marcia Plain-Olivera, Kerri Plain, Ronald Plain III, Danielle (Quinton) Porter, and Mathew (Sky) Plain; as well as many great-grandchildren; and longtime friend, Carol Stonesifer.

She was predeceased by parents Viola and Earl Atkinson; sisters Elizabeth (Betty) Myers, Lucille (Ronald Sr) Plain; niece, Carol Sue Durnin; nephew, Raymond Myers; son, Ronald Plain Jr; grand son-in-law, Sergio Olivera Alvarado.

Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 28 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-2125
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved