NEWARK – Marjorie E. Christensen died Saturday (July 25) at Wayne County nursing home.
Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Wednesday (July 29) at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. A service will be held at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery in Geneva.
Marjorie loved spending time with her family attending family events, loved to spoil her children, doing word-search books, sitting outside her apartment, shopping with her aides, and going to parades with her longtime friend Carol.
She is survived by her nieces Marcia Folenta, Gloria ( Clarence) Smith, and Sherry (Mike) Horan; nephew, Albert Plain; grandchildren Marcia Plain-Olivera, Kerri Plain, Ronald Plain III, Danielle (Quinton) Porter, and Mathew (Sky) Plain; as well as many great-grandchildren; and longtime friend, Carol Stonesifer.
She was predeceased by parents Viola and Earl Atkinson; sisters Elizabeth (Betty) Myers, Lucille (Ronald Sr) Plain; niece, Carol Sue Durnin; nephew, Raymond Myers; son, Ronald Plain Jr; grand son-in-law, Sergio Olivera Alvarado.
