WATERLOO–Marjorie J. Brewer, 90, died Monday (June 24, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends may call 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday (June 27) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday (June 28) at the funeral home. Rev. Ellen Donnan, pastor of Junius Presbyterian Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Marjorie was born July 29, 1928, in Waterloo, N.Y., the daughter of Frederick E. and Rowena M. Brewer Anderson. She was a 1948 graduate of Waterloo High School. She began working at the Five and Dime in Waterloo, N.Y. She then worked for Chick's Diner in Waterloo, later known as Connie's Diner, until she retired.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Betty and Carl Smith of Waterloo, N.Y.; and nephews Carl E. (Joyce) Smith and James Smith.
