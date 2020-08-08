ROMULUS – On Wednesday (July 29, 2020) Marjorie Servis Russell, loving wife of the late Allan M. Russell and mother of five children, passed away at her home on Cayuga Lake at age 90.
A private family graveside service is being planned. Please do not send flowers, but donations sent to the ASPCA in her name would be welcomed.
Marjorie, or "Midge" as most knew her, was born on February 10, 1930 in Trenton N.J., to Russell C. and Alice Melville Servis. She attended Princeton High School and earned a bachelor's in science degree from Pembroke (now Brown) University in 1951. She later earned a teaching credential from the University of California. On September 15, 1951 she married Allan M. Russell and together they embarked on the adventure of raising five children while pursuing careers in education. She and her late husband fondly called the family "our gang" and together they crossed the country twice and inhabited eleven homes during their marriage.
Midge loved flowers and would spend hours musing over plant catalogs and would plant bulbs until the grounds of all the homes where ever she lived were blooming and alive with color. She also loved her cats, always in sets of two, and would take them with her everywhere, even if that meant hundreds of miles across country in cars or in carriers on airplanes. Marjorie prided herself in her liberal attitudes, was a proud Democrat, an on-and-off-again Episcopalian, and a world traveler.
Most of all, Midge loved children; both hers and the ones she taught in elementary schools in California, Connecticut, and New York. With a strong interest in science, she brought energy, creativity, compassion, and a healthy dose of happy chaos to her classrooms. Midge was smart and clever - always up to some new shenanigans to delight her teacher colleagues and challenge her students. She was a champion of students from underprivileged circumstances and a pioneer in gifted education spearheading the Protect Promise gifted program and Olympics of the Mind in the Geneva Elementary School System. To this day, many former students and colleagues who live in Geneva remember "Mrs. Russell" as one of the most innovative teachers at North and Prospect Street Schools in the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s.
Midge is survived by her children Clifford Russell, Kathryn Russell Hayden, Andrew Russell, Julia Russell Eells, and Susan Russell as well as each of their spouses. She has 13 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to express our love and deepest thanks to Marjorie's care givers and family members Chandra Russell and Amy Jo Champlin Russell for the loving care and solace they provided our mother during her final days.
