The Sinicropi Family,

I can not begin to tell you what a loss it is to me of your Dads passing. He has been a long long friend of the Rogers Family growing up. I remember our parents going out to eat where Im sure our dads bonded over the food business. Im so happy I hooked up with Mark last year over some mean Manhattans he made for me and a big hug! We continued our conversation on Instagram this past year . I will miss your Dads most contagious smile. RIP Mark my friend!

Kevin Rogers

Friend