The Sinicropi Family,
I can not begin to tell you what a loss it is to me of your Dads passing. He has been a long long friend of the Rogers Family growing up. I remember our parents going out to eat where Im sure our dads bonded over the food business. Im so happy I hooked up with Mark last year over some mean Manhattans he made for me and a big hug! We continued our conversation on Instagram this past year . I will miss your Dads most contagious smile. RIP Mark my friend!
SENECA FALLS/FLORIDA – Mark A. Sinicropi, 90 of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Clermont, Fla., passed away on Monday (June 22, 2020) surrounded by friends and loved ones at his home in Clermont, Fla.
A Memorial Mass at St. Patrick's Church, in Seneca Falls, will be announced at a later date.
Contributions may be made in Mark's name to Pathway Home, 1529 Mound Road, Seneca Falls, NY 13148 or the Rumseyville Sportsman Club, 32 Ridge St, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Mark was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on March 9, 1930, the son of the late Marco and Anna (Izzo) Sinicropi. He was a lifetime resident of Seneca Falls and a 1948 graduate of Mynderse Academy. After his father died, Mark took over the family business on Rumsey Street known as Sinicropi's Red & White. He was retired from Winterhill Foods of Westborough, Mass. where he was VP of Military Sales. Mark, also, had served as Commissary Officer at Seneca Army Depot, Atlanta Army Depot, and Hancock Field, as district and regional sales manager at Francois L. Schwartz Inc., and as regional sales manager for Sarvis. He was a life member of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America. He was a recipient of the Father Joseph Beatini Memorial Award. He was a member of Rumseyville Sportsman's Club, the SMS, the SMS Community Band, Seneca Falls Country Club, and the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Lodge of Clermont, Fla. He had participated in the Seneca Falls Senior Follies, volunteered at the annual St. Anthony's Italian Festival, took part in the ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out), and sang at Disney World with the Barber Shoppers. Throughout his life he enjoyed spending time with friends and family, of whom there were many. He also found pleasure in hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, shooting archery, playing bocce, coin collecting, and participating in good games of cards.
Mark is survived by two daughters Juleann "Julie" (James) Uticone of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Christine (Richard) Paolicelli of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; son, Steven Sinicropi of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; daughter-in-law, Debbie Sinicropi (John Levis) of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, June (Wolf) Sinicropi; his son, Mark Sinicropi; a sister, Mary Passalacqua; four brothers Joseph, Gabriel, Louis, and Dominick Sinicropi; and a granddaughter, Joleene Kristen Uticone.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Mark at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 27 to Jul. 2, 2020.