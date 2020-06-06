Mark J. McDonald
1961 - 2020
INTERLAKEN - Mark J. McDonald, age 59, longtime resident of the Ovid-Interlaken area, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday (June 3, 2020).

A Celebration of Life will be planned by his family at a future date.

Interment will be held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery in Ovid. For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit

Mark was born in Warsaw, N.Y. on May 26, 1961. He graduated from South Seneca High School and then proudly served in the US Navy for four years. Prior to returning to the Ovid area a number of years ago, he had worked in the construction industry in Arizona.

He is survived by his mother, Peggy (Mel) Oltz of Interlaken; a son, Derek McDonald; and grandson, Zaden McDonald both of California; step-children Shawn and Jamie O'Dell; a brother, Colin McDonald; niece and nephew Jenna and Andrew McDonald; and girlfriend, Kimberly Wise-all of Interlaken; his sisters Jacque Frere, Debra Baker, Laurie, Deana and Brenna; a large extended family and a host of friends, many of whom called him "Humma"; and the four-legged loves of his life Sammy and Dakota.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Hugh in 1988; and by his brother, Timothy in 2008.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
June 5, 2020
Hey cousin it's been 9 years since I spoke to you.. I've often thought of the times you came to grandma and Gramps for the weekend and Lynn and I would spend the night..We played hide and seek In the pines across the road ..We thought it was late at night .. little did we know it was prob 530pm in the evening with a full moon ..Always winter time..the times we all layed on the couch making bets when Gramps would get up to go to the bathroom..He was always white as a ghost!! The many many cookouts with gramas bread and rolls, to this day I can see her standing at the counter making them and the smell of then baking.. Iam soooo sorry our lives turned out the way they did but I really would not change a thing ..Say hi to then all and tell them when it's my time I hope you are the parade that comes to get me..I will always love you Vicki Maker Otto
Vicki otto
Family
