INTERLAKEN - Mark J. McDonald, age 59, longtime resident of the Ovid-Interlaken area, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday (June 3, 2020).



A Celebration of Life will be planned by his family at a future date.



Interment will be held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery in Ovid.



Mark was born in Warsaw, N.Y. on May 26, 1961. He graduated from South Seneca High School and then proudly served in the US Navy for four years. Prior to returning to the Ovid area a number of years ago, he had worked in the construction industry in Arizona.



He is survived by his mother, Peggy (Mel) Oltz of Interlaken; a son, Derek McDonald; and grandson, Zaden McDonald both of California; step-children Shawn and Jamie O'Dell; a brother, Colin McDonald; niece and nephew Jenna and Andrew McDonald; and girlfriend, Kimberly Wise-all of Interlaken; his sisters Jacque Frere, Debra Baker, Laurie, Deana and Brenna; a large extended family and a host of friends, many of whom called him "Humma"; and the four-legged loves of his life Sammy and Dakota.



Mark was preceded in death by his father, Hugh in 1988; and by his brother, Timothy in 2008.

