OVID/WATERLOO - Marlene G. Young, 74, of Parish Road, Ovid, NY, formerly of Waterloo, NY, passed away on Friday (October 25, 2019) at Cayuga Ridge Extended Care, Ithaca, N.Y.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (October 31) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, NY. Marlene's funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday (November 1) at the funeral home with the Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
Marlene was born in Auburn, N.Y. on November 30, 1944 the daughter of the late Michael & Ruth Thurston Nanowisky. She had resided in Montezuma, Waterloo and Ovid where she owned and operated Buster's Subs & Pizza. She had also been employed by the former Sylvania GTE of Seneca Falls and the Nice & Easy in the Town of Tyre.
Marlene enjoyed the art of ceramics and cake decorating. She loved to cook which was especially experienced with her subs and pizza at Buster's in Ovid.
She is survived by her son, Frederick M. (Nichole Freese) Young, Freeville, N.Y.; one sister, Lorraine Nanowisky, Buffalo, N.Y.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her husband, Frederick H. Young who died October 8, 1991; her daughter-in-law, Arrti Shankar who died in April of 2018 and one sister, Elaine Jackson.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019