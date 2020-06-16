SHORTSVILLE - Marlene Margaret (Schrader) Benne, died peacefully on June 13, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (June 18) at East Palmyra Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to East Palmyra Christian School, or East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church.
She was born on February 7, 1938 in Shortsville , N.Y. Graduated from Red Jacket High School and Marion S. Whelan Nursing School, where she received her LPN degree. Marlene worked as a LPN at Canandaigua VA Hospital, Clifton Springs Hospital, and Newark Wayne Hospital. Marlene also worked for Coca-Cola food service at Mobil Chemical in Macedon, N.Y.
Marlene was a member of East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church and an Auxiliary Member of the East Palmyra Fire Department . Marlene's hobbies included bowling, gardening, knitting, and crocheting.
Marlene was predeceased by her parents Ralph Eugene and Ida Mae Schrader; sisters Arla Warrillow and Judy Stone. Marlene was a loving wife, of 58 years, to Arie Benne; a loving mother to Pieter (Teresa) Benne, Christine (David) Kier, Patti Butler, John Benne and son-in-law Gordon Butler; a loving grandmother to Rebecca (Ian), Craig, Douglas Butler, Sabrina, Samantha, Cassandra Kier, Abigail and Elizabeth Nezelek and Issac Benne; a loving sister to Kay Catlin, Jeanne Pease, sister-in-law Marie Otto; and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.