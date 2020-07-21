LYONS/FARMINGTON – Marlon James Hill, 39, passed away Friday (July 17, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday (July 23) at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street in Lyons. A private family funeral service will be held and burial will be in Boughton Hill Cemetery in Victor, N.Y.In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St., Lyons, New York 14489.Marlon was born May 2, 1981 in Sodus, N.Y. He is the son of Eligha Hill Jr. and Lovanda Fae Shipley. Mr. Hill graduated from Lyons High School in the class of 1999. Marlon was a home caregiver.He is survived by his fiancé, Marie Miller; his mother, Fae (Daran) Shipley; his father, Eligha Hill Jr.; two sisters Tylina and Jacqui Hill; a brother, Justin (Samantha) Lucia; nieces Lila Jean Lucia and Kiana Brown; nephews Jaiden Lopez and Isaiah Howell; and his loyal dog, Carlton James; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.