Martha A. Cherwak, 83, passed away peacefully at home on October 16, 2019.
The family will be present to receive friends from 11a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday (October 22) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street Ovid. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12 p.m., at the funeral home. Prayers of Committal will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Martha's honor, to JDRF and/or Roswell Park and/or Autism Speaks.
She was born on July 27, 1936, in Bath, N.Y. to the late Chauncy and Julia Gregg.
Martha was employed by Seneca County Health Department for many years. She never really retired as she spent much of her time farming with her late husband Charles and following her retirement from the health department went back to working on the farm. Martha enjoyed singing, drawing, and painting in her free time. As a member of the Lodi Presbyterian Church, Martha would like to give a special thanks to Susan Frost and the entire church family for their support over the years.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Rebecca (John Comatis) Cherwak; her grandchildren Casey and Molly; her two sisters; and one niece and one nephew.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cherwak; and her son, Charlie Cherwak.
A special thanks would like to be shared for Martha's caregivers Kimberly Woodard and daughters Cheyenne and Savannah.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019